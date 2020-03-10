What to know for Spring break

SAN ANTONIO- Spring break is a time that most college students look forward to every Spring semester. Spring break is a week vacation typically happens the week after midterms that give students time off to relax before finals. While traveling, students should remember to stay out of trouble. Here are some facts that students should know.

1: Getting the right shots

When traveling outside the U.S., make sure to understand what vaccinations to get for the country you are attending. This advice comes from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC also has a quiz that you can take here to find out what shots you would need before boarding your plane.

2: Have copies of your travel information

One of the worst things that can happen while you are traveling is losing your passport. Having a copy can help you with the cost of replacing a passport. Most hotels have a hotel room safe that you can keep your personal belongings in. You can ask the front desk if there is one available or if they can give you a room with one.

3: Be prepared for anything

Just like the previous fact, you should carry cash and essential information. In case you are in the trouble of losing your wallet and credit cards carrying cash would help you get back to your hotel. Another critical item to carry around is a list of phone numbers and addresses. In an article by Lim College, recommends carrying the phone number of local taxi cabs and the address of the hotel you are staying at.

4: Remember stranger danger

Spring break is a time of relaxing and having fun. Human trafficking during spring break is one of the events traffickers look for victims. Polaris, a human trafficking organization, gives some advice to know what to beware of to remain safe. Some things to be safe is never go out alone, go in groups and never going alone with a stranger.

5: Don’t over-post on social media

If you are a person who likes to post on their social media, be sure to limit your post while on vacation. The Lim College article advises about posting to social media. It states you should not post too much about your location. Users should also change the privacy settings to their best judgment. Another suggestion is cautious about posting personal information like where you are staying.

“I look forward to Spring break every year,” San Antonio College student Dominic Williams said. “I enjoy staying home and just chilling.”

When traveling this Spring break, keep in mind these helpful tips. Remember to tell someone where you are going and who will be with you. If you want to read more about how to stay safe this Spring break, you can continue reading with this article.

