SPEAKERS:

Mariah Medina

Founder and Owner of Medina Media

– Finding the right fit: Clients, bosses, jobs –

9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Mariah Medina has over 10 years of experience in media, including stints as TV News Reporter, police spokeswoman and print journalist.

While working full-time in communications, Medina also worked toward a law degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law.

Medina most recently served as the Public Affairs Manager for the San Antonio Police Department where she was responsible for media relations and communications strategies for the department. In this role, she successfully managed crisis communications during several high-profile incidents.

In 2022, Medina founded her own communications firm and currently manages the Department’s Critical Incident Video Release Protocol and has provided services to various small businesses and organizations, including the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and the Conservative Hispanas in Action PAC.

Cyle Perez

Director of Public Relations & Integrated Marketing

– Tell Your Story, or Someone Else Will –

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Cyle Perez is a San Antonio native passionate about media, public relations, and entertainment. He began his career in the theme park industry at Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Walt Disney World, where he performed for hundreds of thousands of people as a dancer, actor and entertainer in their main stage shows and parades for eight years.

After graduating in 2016 from UTSA with a BA in Marketing, Cyle carved out his professional career at Texas Public Radio as their Marketing Project Manager leading their marketing, social media, and public relations efforts across South and Central Texas. Throughout this period, Cyle led three non-profit boards: Worth Repeating, Generation Listen, and San Antonio Young Professionals. His involvement and passion in the San Antonio non-profit and media community led Cyle to accept the Director of Public Relations position at San Antonio Zoo in late 2021.

Thomas McBryde & Janna Andrews

Ceo & Communications Strategist | Innovative Aesthetics, Chief Communications Officer | Happithy Marketing

CEO of Happithy Marketing

– Key Note Speakers –

12:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Janna Andrews is the CEO of Happithy Marketing. A digital agency focused on blending traditional marketing methods with innovative and experiential solutions, including: Custom websites, VR/AR technology, Gamification, and more.

In addition to her role at Happithy, Janna is also an artist with work prominently displayed in downtown San Antonio, courtesy of Centro San Antonio. She also serves as the Director of Marketing for the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and is in the process of creating an organization for women in blockchain web3 innovations.

She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design Arcadia University in Pennsylvania and is a native resident of San Antonio

Thomas McBride graduated from Sul Ross State University with a BA in Communications and a MA in Liberal Arts with a concentration in Communications. Her later attended Our Lady of the Lake University and obtained an MA in English. Since graduating, he has been a high school teacher, college instructor, cafe owner, consultant, conference and industry speaker, and is currently the CEO and Communications Strategist at Innovate Aesthetics, as well as a partner and Chief Communications officer at Happithy Marketing.