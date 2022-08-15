Meet the Lakefront News Team!

Teresa King

Student Public Relations Director

Teresa King is a non-traditional student, studying public relations at Our Lady of the Lake University with a minor in professional and technical writing. She is currently the Student Public Relations Director for the Salazar-Escobedo School of Mass Communication and Theater. When she is not at school, she is volunteering and working towards becoming a leader at Community Bible Church in San Antonio, Texas. She also loves long walks with her husband and her miniature dachshund, Lip.

Annabelle Vasquez

Public Relations Specialist

Annabelle Vasquez is a Mass Communication Student concentrating in Public Relations and a minor in Technical Editing and Writing. She will be graduating this Fall and plans to travel around the world. Vasquez is also a social media manager, helping San Antonio businesses (such as Geekdom & Symbio Hush) with their social media content. She plans to obtain her first LLC later this year and name her Social media agency, The Socialite Media Co, to learn more you can visit @thesocialitemediaco on Instagram.

Adriana Ramirez

Social Media Specialist

Adrianna Ramirez attends Our Lady of the Lake University. She is expected to graduate in the spring of 2023, where she will earn her degree in Mass Communication with a concentration in Public Relations with a double minor in multimedia journalism and psychology. Ramirez has accomplished a dean’s list title and earned a position in The National Society of Leadership and Success. Ramirez enjoys cooking, making up recipes, and vlogging on her social media platforms in her free time. Season 20, the name of the vlog, covers daily routines to experiences Ramirez has all within San Antonio.

Layla Lane

Reporter

Layla Lane is an Undergraduate at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) in San Antonio, TX working on a double major in Psychology and Criminology. Previously, Layla worked as a work-study in OLLU Accounts Payables, where she gained the knowledge of diligence in working with numbers. Layla also joined as a reporter for the OLLU Lake Front News as of Fall 2021. In the future, Layla hopes to achieve acceptance into law school, where she will work on becoming a prosecutor with a focus on criminal law. While Layla is not working on her schoolwork, she enjoys relaxation by watching television, sketching artwork, and reading true crime books.

Roman Handy

Reporter

Roman has had work experience in a variety of places such as a coffee shop called “Blue Note,” and he has been an Encuentro Theology Institute mentor, and went on a Shadowing Internship where he worked with a priest (Fr. David) and those who regularly work alongside him. On Roman’s downtime, he likes to sing and write songs. He also enjoys hanging out with family and friends, and he enjoys exercising and watching sitcoms.

Share this:

Tweet

More

Email

Print



