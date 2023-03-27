SPEAKERS:

Robert Maybry

Writer/Producer/Director

– Reality Bites: It’s Never Been So Easy (or so hard) to Make a (profitable) Indie Film –

9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Rob Mabry is a Texas filmmaker known for producing hilarious short films like “The Tuckering,” “Walking Duds” and “Mr. Figmentus.” His films (mostly comedies) have been showcased in multiple film festivals across the country, including last year’s San Antonio Film Festival where his 30-minute comedy “Second Impressions” was screened.

Rob is currently living out his dream to make a feature-length film. He just wrapped principal photography on his horror-comedy, “The Legend of El Chupacabra,” a self-financed independent feature he wrote, directed and produced set for a summer 2023 release.

A former journalist and life-long writer, Rob has produced and directed over 20 short films. He’s passionate about giving local talent in South Texas an opportunity to experience the filmmaking process, apply their craft and grow as creative artists and filmmakers. His feature, “The Legend of El Chupacabra” features an entirely Texas-based cast and crew.

Workshop

11: a.m. – 12 p.m.

Feliz Ramirez

Actor/Producer/Artist

– “Hollywood is Here” My Story from SA to NYC to LA to Me. –

1:45 – 2:45 p.m.

Feliz Ramirez was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and has lived in Brooklyn, Spain, and Los Angeles.

Feliz was a series regular on ABC’s 2019 primetime drama,

Grand Hotel

, executive produced by Eva Longoria and Demián Bichir.

In 2016, Feliz joined the theater company Primitive Grace, led by Paul Calderon and David Zayas, where she landed a role in the Off-Broadway production

Fringe of Humanity

and was cast in a co-star role on CBS’s

Bull

. Feliz has modeled professionally for years and continues to work as an actress, writer, and producer.