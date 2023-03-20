Erica Hernandez

Court Reporter

– Everything Everywhere All at Once –

9:30 a.m.

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business.

After graduating from the School of Journalism at Texas State University, Erica immediately started her career in Laredo, Texas, as a reporter/producer covering courts in Webb County. Her next move was to Austin at KTBC as a producer.

After two years in Austin, she got a job at the TV station she grew up watching, KSAT 12. Erica is now covering courts and the criminal justice system. She is also the cohost of KSAT’s popular podcast Texas Crime Stories.

Luis Munoz

Executive producer – Director – Writer – Consultant

– Beyond the basics: Thriving and evolving in the journalism and entertainment biz –

11 a.m.

Michael Humphries

Chief Photographer for KENS5

– Workshop –

1:45 p.m.

Luis has been a major part of the communications realm in San Antonio as well as the state of Texas for the past 25 years. Some of his most well known accomplishments include creating the popular global award wining “I Love Tacos So Much,” mural, as well as founding and producing “Great Day SA,” which has gone on to inspire many localized morning shows around the country.Michael Humphries has been the Chief Photographer for KENS5 since 2012. He has been a photojournalist in Texas for 35 years and has expert-level skill in visual storytelling with an emphasis for long form feature and investigative journalism. He is the most award-winning multimedia journalist in San Antonio history, with more than 260 wins from the Emmy’s, National Press Photographers Association, Texas Associated Press Broadcasters, Houston Press Club, Texas Association of Broadcasters, and the Telly Awards.