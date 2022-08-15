Meet the Executive Team!

Gabriel Cook

Editor-in-Chief

Gabriel Cook is a senior undergraduate student at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU), majoring in mass communication with a concentration in Multimedia Media Journalism and minoring in Public Relations.

He has collected experience in broadcasting, live streaming three of OLLU’s graduation ceremonies, and event planning in which he helped plan the Jesse Borrego event at OLLU, along with other events for the Salazar-Escobedo School of Mass Communication and Theater. On his spare time Cook’s hobbies are working out, watching/playing basketball, relaxing, reading & hanging out with family. He outdoor activities & nature hikes/walks, sneaker shopping, getting tattoos, playing video games, and watching tv shows and movies.

Paris Quintanilla

Director of Editorial

Paris Quintanilla began her path to higher education at Northwest Vista College (NVC), and graduated with an associate degree in Liberal Arts. After completing her undergraduate studies, she attends Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU). At OLLU, her passion for writing developed when she became involved with Lakefront News. As a reporter, she has contributed to every issue of the Lakefront since the Fall semester of 2021. Quintanilla’s passion isn’t restricted to journalism; she is also passionate about producing music, sewing, and expressing herself through fashion.

Destinee Roberts

Director of Public Relations

Destinee Roberts is an undergraduate majoring in Public Relations at OLLU. Currently, Destinee is the Director of Public Relations and a reporter for the OLLU Lake Front News. Destinee participates in other extracurricular activities, including the OLLU Choir and the McNair Scholars Program. In the future, Destinee hopes to pursue public speaking permanently by traveling across the nation and speaking to young adults living in urban communities about the importance of women’s rights, pursuing education, and challenging oppressors.





Sam Benne

Executive Digital Director

Sam Benne is a junior double majoring in Mass Communications specializing in Public Relations and Business Marketing with a minor in Computer Info Systems and Security. Benne is a student-athlete on OLLU’s women’s soccer team, when she is not on the field you can find her reading, listening to music, creating art, or hanging out with friends.

Daniel Gonzalez

Financial Director

Daniel Gonzalez is a junior at Our Lady of the Lake University. He is majoring in Accounting and Mathematics with a minor in Finance. He currently works in the Accounts Payable office. In his free time, he likes to read, play chess, work out, and hang out with his family. In the future, he plans to become a CPA.

Share this:

Tweet

More

Email

Print



