FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE


City of San Antonio Presents the Official H-E-B Fourth of July Celebration at Woodlawn Lake Park


SAN ANTONIO – July 4, 2023


The City of San Antonio will once again celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with a festival and fireworks at Woodlawn Lake Park. The Official City of San Antonio H-E-B Fourth of July Celebration is a free event put on by the San Antonio Parks Foundation.


This year’s event will be held from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.


The day’s events include the following:


· 9 – 10 a.m. : Water aerobics class presented by the San Antonio Parks & Recreation Department at the Woodlawn Lake Park Public Pool. (Pool will re-open for public swimming from 1-8 p.m.)


· 10 a.m.- Noon: Free Zumba class inside the gym. Participants will check in outside the gym before entering the class.


· 11 am. – 2 p.m. : Children’s activities will be set up near the playground under the pavilion with programming provided by the Little Read Wagon and H-E-B.


· 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. : Carnival, food trucks, live music. Local food trucks and vendors will serve hot BBQ, burgers, hotdogs, tacos, turkey legs, gorditas, chicken-on-a-stick, corn, mangonadas, aguas frescas, snow cones, and cold drinks. Carnival games will also be available for the duration of the event.


· 12 – 5 p.m. : Lotería games with prizes in the H-E-B Cool Zone.


· 12 – 5 p.m. : Wresting matches hosted by Texas Wrestling & Entertainment in the H-E-B Cool Zone.


· 5 – 9 p.m. : Live music featuring the all-female cumbia band, Sonora Hechicera, and the USAF Band of the West featuring Top Flight


· 7 p.m. : Welcome Salute, presented by H-E-B, kicks off the evening program featuring Bexar County Commissioners, and San Antonio City Council members.


· 9 p.m. : Fireworks display over Woodlawn Lake


Overnight camping is not allowed at Woodlawn Lake Park. The park is also an alcohol-free environment.


Attendees are urged to bring their own trash bags or find appropriate receptacles to dispose of trash and recyclables.


The San Antonio Parks Foundation also recommends that people bring the following:


· Lawn chairs and blankets for seating


· Reusable water bottles


· Sunscreen


· Umbrellas and/or hats for sun protection


· Trash bags for trash and recycling


For more information about the event and guidelines visit https://saparks.org/event/fourth-of-july-celebration/.


###
