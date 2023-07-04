Fourth of July celebration at Woodlawn Lake Park

Portland Tidwell is a full time student at Our Lady of The Lake University aiming to obtain her bachelors in Mass Communications with a specialization in Multimedia Journalism and a minor in Criminal Justice.

She has interned at the age of fifteen for KENS5, and has acted in a short film titled “What is Love?” and a music video titled “insane” by the band, White Rabbit.

At the age of fifteen, Portland started her own business and LLC, a singing princess party business where she works as the main actress, singer, and owner and operator.

She has obtained over 18,000 community service hours working as a spokesperson for the non-profit, the 100 club of San Antonio, an organization that aims to provide funds for families and children of fallen first responders.

Portland has nine consecutive pageant titles under her belt and has held responsibilities such as Miss Texas, Miss San Antonio’s Outstanding Teen for the miss America organization, Miss Teen United States, etc. In this, Portland has travelled to continue her service work and has proven herself multifaceted in her speaking and writing abilities as well as her knowledge in social media.

On TikTok, Portland has thousands of followers and her content specializes in story telling as well as acting bits. She is a vocalist, actress, impressionist with natural on camera talent as well as a proactive activist that specializes in public speaking and public relations. She can edit videos, write articles, and has a passion for anchoring and reporting on-camera.

Her goal is to work alongside Chris Hansen as an investigative journalist for Inside Editions true crime sector, True Crime Daily.