Small town sensation

MVP softball star from a rural hometown enrolls at OLLU

 

SAN ANTONIO – An All-South Texas Softball Most Valuable Player (MVP) enrolled at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) for the fall 2023 semester. 

  A former softball pitcher and outfielder for Alice High School, Ava Hernandez, committed to play for OLLU’s softball team for this upcoming school year where she is majoring in biology.

  “[I know] the competition will be at a much higher level, but I feel that travel ball has helped prepare me for this next step,” said Hernandez.

  Hernandez started playing tee-ball at a young age and gradually transitioned to softball throughout the years. At age 10, Hernandez fell in love with the sport, playing travel softball, which ultimately led her to commit to OLLU for softball. 

“I have been around OLLU for a long time,” said Hernandez. 

  “I had a tournament [at OLLU] before Coach Bruce became the head coach. I saw how he rebuilt the program as well as created not only a great team but a team with great chemistry,” said Hernandez. 

Hernandez has been preparing for her collegiate softball career and is excited about her new journey despite the two-hour commute from her hometown.
