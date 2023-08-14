Small town sensation

MVP softball star from a rural hometown enrolls at OLLU

SAN ANTONIO – An

All-South Texas Softball

Most Valuable Player (MVP) enrolled at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) for the fall 2023 semester.

A former softball pitcher and outfielder for Alice High School, Ava Hernandez, committed to play for OLLU’s softball team for this upcoming school year where she is majoring in biology.

“[I know] the competition will be at a much higher level, but I feel that travel ball has helped prepare me for this next step,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez started playing

tee-ball

at a young age and gradually transitioned to softball throughout the years. At age 10, Hernandez fell in love with the sport, playing travel softball, which ultimately led her to commit to OLLU for softball.

“I have been around OLLU for a long time,” said Hernandez.

“I had a tournament [at OLLU] before Coach Bruce became the head coach. I saw how he rebuilt the program as well as created not only a great team but a team with great chemistry,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez has been preparing for her

collegiate softball

career and is excited about her new journey despite the two-hour commute from her hometown.

Teresa King is a non-traditional student studying public relations at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) with a minor in multimedia journalism. Through her years at OLLU, she has collected experience in social media management, event planning, media relations, public relations and journalism. She has previously worked as the Student Director of Public Relations for Lake Front Media and the Salazar-Escobedo School of Mass Communication and Theater. At Lake Front Media, she works on publication design, event planning management, client communication, advertising opportunities, writing stories and the teams’ communication. In King’s spare time, she leads a youth recovery group called The Landing at her church called Community Bible Church in San Antonio, Texas. King and her husband are also foster parents and are currently raising a girl from the foster system.

