Ten relatable remote learning memes

SAN ANTONIO – The only thing more stressful than going back to school is going back to school completely online.

Your internet connection is slow.

Photo Credit: dailyhaha

When classes were held in person it was already stressful enough to have slow internet in order to complete assignments. Now, imagine relying solely on the internet for your entire curriculum.

2. You are the first one to enter the virtual classroom.

Photo Credit: imgflip

There is nothing louder than the awkward silence of the online classroom.

3. The teacher asks you a question while you are away from the computer.

Photo Credit: HumorNama

There is nothing like the panic that sets in when you are making breakfast and you hear your teacher ask you a question in your online class.

4. When the audio cuts out while the professor is asking a question.

Photo Credit: Memegenerator

Then it reconnects and everyone is silent, and you start to realize that the teacher may have called on you.

5. When you are enjoying a three-course meal and the professor asks you to turn on your camera.

Photo Credit: @CarlynnGreene on Twitter

To be fair, nobody can stop you from eating in your own household.

6. You roll out of bed five minutes before class.

Photo Credit: @u/Memes-memo on Tumblr

In all honesty, most of us are probably still in bed during online class.

7. Your household forgets that you are in class and everyone can hear them.

Photo Credit: @livingwithlila on Twitter

Sometimes you just have to settle for poor internet connection and sit outside.

8. The professor is late to the online class meeting.

Photo Credit: meme-arsenal

Seriously, if I can make the commute from my bed to my computer on time then so can you.

9. Your classmates sabotage your discussion post grades.

Photo Credit: meme-arsenal

There is nothing worse than classmates waiting until the literal last minute to submit their discussion post. Now, your mandatory replies are past due.

10. The only thing you got out of online learning was back pain.

Photo Credit: Memebase

Learning from home is convenient, but is it really worth the headaches and chronic back pain?

Like this: Like Loading...

Related