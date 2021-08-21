OLLU alumnae get married in the Sacred Heart Chapel

SAN ANTONIO– Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) alumnae return to the Sacred Heart Chapel to get married. The OLLU Sacred Heart Chapel has hosted numerous ring ceremonies in which students earn their graduation rings, but the chapel has also become a destination for students to obtain their wedding rings as well.

OLLU Assistant Athletic Trainer and alumnae, Alyssa Guerra returned to the university a year after her graduation to celebrate the sacrament of marriage. Guerra began her freshman year in the Fall of 2011 and graduated in the Spring of 2014. Guerra was a member of the OLLU women’s soccer team, where she earned various accolades such as 1st team all-Conference, Champion of Character and Big Blue Top Saint. Her husband Jay also attended OLLU from the Fall of 2009 through the Spring of 2013, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology.

Alyssa and Jay Guerra wedding at the OLLU Sacred Heart Chapel July 15, 2016.

“We were definitely not a love at first sight couple,” said Guerra. “Jay didn’t even know we were in the same class at one point. I had to show him the old email list to prove I took the same class. Once we met, we remained friends throughout our time at OLLU.”

The pair began dating, and eventually, after Guerra graduated from OLLU, she was soon accepted into the Master of Science in Athletic Training program at Texas A&M University. In preparation for the move to College Station, Guerra’s father hosted a family barbecue that turned out to be a surprise engagement.

“I could tell when Jay got to my parents’ house that something was off, but I had no idea what,” said Guerra. “I remember asking why Jay’s sister was pointing her phone at me, and she tried to play it off like she wasn’t. Then Jay started to toast to the new families and thank everybody for all their support, then all of a sudden, he got down on his knee and asked me to marry him.”

Guerra said that having family there to witness such a special moment made the proposal perfect.

The couple was married in the OLLU Sacred Heart Chapel on July 15, 2016, and recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. They now have two young children and plan to move into a bigger home soon.

Love at the Lake: Another love story

Koren and Aaron Marrufo wedding at OLLU Sacred Heart Chapel June 5, 2021. Photo Credit: @localoren24 on Instagram.

Another love story that started at OLLU features alumnae Koren and her husband, Aaron Marrufo. The two met in their Freshman Orientation. Since Koren’s maiden name was Montalvo and Aaron’s last name was Marrufo, they were assigned to the same group throughout orientation. Despite being in the same group, the two did not speak.

“We started talking in our English class because we got paired up for an ice breaker,” said Marrufo. “He was still shy, so I didn’t give him the time of day. One of our friends eventually brought us together because we realized we had so many General ED classes together.”

Koren and Aaron became closest with each other amongst their friend group and eventually became best friends.

“We were always together, looking out for one another, and we soon became best friends,” said Marrufo.

The two remained friends for a year before they realized they wanted to be more than friends. Koen and Aaron began dating on Dec. 1, 2018, when Aaron decorated the dorm room in the theme of Koren’s favorite film Aladdin. The pair promised one another that they would remain best friends if it did not work out; however, on May 22, 2021, they got engaged.

Koren and Aaron Marrufo wedding at OLLU Sacred Heart Chapel June 5, 2021. Photo Credit: @localoren24 on Instagram.

“I have known him since I was 18 years old, and now I will be 22,” said Marrufo. “And we have loved every moment together.”

OLLU structured the partnership of Koren and Aaron, and the two returned to the campus to get married on June 5, 2021.

“OLLU played a big part in our relationship because it was where we met,” said Marrufo. “Aaron and I were always together on campus, doing activities or hanging with friends; it is how our bond grew closer.”

The pair are focused on their future together and obtaining their desired respective careers. Koren wants to be a Forensic Psychologist for the Court, and Aaron strives to own his own party business. They are currently working and saving as they move forward. They also hope to have a family of their own one day when the time comes.

