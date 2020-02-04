The life of Mexican wedding cookies

SAN ANTONIO- Have you ever heard of the phrase Mexican wedding cookies? Those who are not familiar with the Hispanic culture may not know what a Mexican wedding cookie is. Despite popular belief that they originated in ….., the original recipe came from the Middle East. Through trading and exploration, the cookie made it was to Spain and later was brought to America sometime in the 16th Century. The cookie is made of a butterball, powder sugar and sometimes nuts.

This style of cookie has been shared all over the world and has different names in different countries. According to USA Today in Russia, this type of cookie is called tea cakes, sand tarts and in Australia melting moments. It goes on to say that the Mexican weeding cookie was first introduced to cookbooks in the 1950s. It was added because at that time Tex-Mex was foods were picking up traction as more Hispanic immigrants started to arrive in the U.S. We may call them Mexican wedding cookies, but in Mexico they are called Polvorones.

It is believed that these cookies have been around for much longer than the 1950’s. The 1950’s was also the time of the cold war. At this time food with a countries name was changed to be patriotic or more suitable with the times like when French fries was changed to Freedom fries. The name could have possible changed because of the Cold War or because of the Tex-Mex popularity.

You can find Mexican wedding cookies in almost every bakery when going to Mexico, but you have to call them by their real name (which is) as some locals may not know what a Mexican wedding cookie is. If you find yourself going to a wedding in Mexico this shortbread cookies are traditionally given at weddings along with cake. However, if you are lucky enough to live in Texas you can buy and taste these cookies yourself if shop at an H-E-B, a Texas local grocery store chain. If you need help finding the closest H-E-B to you use the H-E-B locator.

Despite the name you can eat these cookies whenever you want. Local San Antonio resident, Belia Chavez said “I love Mexican wedding cookies, they remind me of my childhood. They’re not just for weddings, you can eat them whenever you want.”

Chavez went on to add “I remember my dad eating them in the mornings with his coffee, and sometimes I would eat them with hot chocolate.”

Mexican wedding cookies can be made in different ways. Some people enjoy them with nuts while others do not. The recipe shown below is one with nuts from the Food Network. The chief who made this recipe is Paula Deen. The ingredients you will need for her recipe are 1 cup of unsalted butter, ½ cup confectioners’ sugar for coated the cookies, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, 1 ¾ cups all purpose flour, and 1 cup of pecans. You can follow the directions at the Food Network website and you can even print out the recipe or find a different one.

The Mexican wedding cookie recipe has been all over the world. It has different names and can have different taste depending on where you get them. They are one of Hispanics favorite sweet treats to have at a party or even just to snack. If you wish to learn more about Mexican weeding cookies, you can read it here.

