Y2K Fashion and Lifestyle is Making Its Comeback

SAN ANTONIO- Time to pack up your butterfly clips, hair extensions, low rise jeans, spray tans, and Juicy Couture tracksuits if you want to follow the latest fashion trend.

Y2K fashion

is making its official comeback, meaning, you no longer have to miss your

Myspace

days, and you might be hearing about

Jersey Shore

and Paris Hilton a bit more often.

Vogue

has confirmed that trucker hats and graphic tees are one of the current biggest trends. Gen Z has been actively keeping in touch with millenial nostalgia and terms of fashion and lifestyle.

SpaceHey

, I was so excited, and I immediately made a profile. I would say I have over 20 friends on the website.”

öhm, shares the original websites template, offers the same web activities, and captures the nostalgia of the Myspace days.

As of April 2022, Spacehey has over 500,000 users, one of them being Guajardo.

(“Snooki”) , is one of her biggest style inspirations.

Lillianna Guajardo and Snooki side by side comparison as they share similar fuzzy boots.

Michaila Cothran

, and

Tea’ Maisel-Chmaj

document their outfits through short videos, which are heavily inspired by the on start of the millennium.

Ed Hardy

and graphic tees are the best way to go.

Guajardo’s Burgundy Velvet Juicy Couture Tracksuit from Poshmark

The obsession with early 2000s fashion and hobbies may not be singular to Guajardo, since many influencers are speaking about the topic and promoting the days of in her words, “originality”.

Holly Madison

Girls Next Door star, New York Times bestselling author, and ex-playmate has a podcast entitled “Girls Next Level” with

Bridget Marquardt

where fans ask questions that show that there is “clearly a demand for y2k fashion”, says Guajardo.

But why the reportedly current obsession and sudden comeback?

Guajardo believes that today, “we don’t have anything unique”.

She believes that celebrities at that time were incredibly influential, and the era was the height of pop culture and originality, therefore, it is something that has and will continue to live on since we may be trying to revert to when days were a bit simpler.

So, if you want to keep up with the trends, find inspirations, follow y2k fashion influencers, and rock your Ed Hardy shirts and blinged out glasses.

Share this:

Tweet

More

Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...

Related