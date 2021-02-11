Women’s soccer team makes program history

By Sophia Mora

SAN ANTONIO– Our Lady of the Lake (OLLU) women’s soccer team defeated NCAA D2 St. Mary’s University (StMU) on the road for the first time in program history.

The OLLU women’s soccer team went head to head with the StMU Rattlers at 1 p.m. on Jan. 30 for their season opener. This was the first competitive game the OLLU Saints have played in over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID affected us in a particular way,” said Yolanda Vazquez, senior on the OLLU women’s soccer team. “Because of restrictions they didn’t allow spectators and I feel like they’re a big part of the game. Just having that atmosphere spectators can bring.”

The Saints tested the Rattler’s goalkeeper with several shots on goal to begin the match. The Saints maintained their lead for the remainder of the match and won the game 1-0.

“I feel we were strongest in defense as we did a good job of dealing with the direct style of play St. Mary’s tried to implement,” said Arthur Salazar, head coach for the OLLU women’s soccer team. “We were able to hold their dynamic attack to six shots and were able to work in all active players.”

This is the first victory for the Saints on St. Mary’s home field and it now ties the Saints and Rattlers three to three in the Halo Cup Classic.

“If they continue playing this way…they could win the conference and possibly even nationals,” said, Ruth Brinkley, senior marketing representative for Mercury Insurance and OLLU soccer parent.

Brinkley said that the team played well but could improve on finishing.

The Saints finished the game with 18 shots and 11 on goal, according to the official box score. Freshman, Kyleigh Spree-Kolos led the Saints offense with six shots and three on goal.

