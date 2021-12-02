OLLU women’s basketball picked second in their conference for the 2021-2022 season

SAN ANTONIO- The preseason rankings for the Red River Athletic conference were released on Oct. 4.

The rankings put the Our Lady of the Lake University women’s basketball team at number two in the conference.

The OLLU women’s basketball team won seven of the last nine regular-season titles. Last year, they opted out of conference play due to concerns around COVID-19, but this year, the Saints are back in action.

“Being ranked number two for preseason, our confidence definitely got a boost,” said Alanis Macias, freshman OLLU women’s basketball guard. “But it also pushes us to do better in practice and it allows us to see how others view us as a team.”

Voting was conducted by the head coaches of the conference. With points calculated through a 1-12 format.

Two teams joined the conference this season, including Xavier University of Louisiana, which tied in total points alongside OLLU for second place. The other conference newcomer is Louisiana College.

LSU Shreveport was the top choice after receiving 140 total points.

Macias describes the team this year as tough, competitive, and energized. She said that as a freshman she is super excited for her first season and that she is surrounded by an amazing group of women that love to play basketball and get better each day.

The Saints begin the 2021-2022 campaign on Oct. 29 at Oklahoma City University. The team is under the leadership of new Head Coach Jillian Flores and returning Assistant Coach Tommy Turgeon.

