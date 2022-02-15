SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) women’s basketball team remains undefeated in the Red River Conference. Six games remain in the season after the conference tournament in Alexandria, Louisiana, from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1.

Since the beginning of the conference play on Jan. 6, the women’s basketball team has been undefeated through eight games.

The team is placed at the number two spot in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Red River Athletic Conference.

Jillian Flores Bennet is the team’s new head coach. This is Flores’ first season with the Saints after serving as an assistant coach at Iowa Western College in Council located in Bluffs, Iowa from 2018 to 2020.

Under the new coaching direction of Flores, the Saints are undefeated compared to when Women’s basketball was rated number 25 in the preseason poll under coach Stacy Stephens.

“Our coach’s number one thing on the court is communication. So while being the captains and leaders on the team, it is our job to make sure that everyone is on the same page for both offense and defense on the court,” Senior Captain Keviona Barber said.

Barber has been selected player of the week three times this season and has received Conference Honorable Mention from 2019 to 2020.

“I just have to always be prepared and ready for all the different things opposing teams can throw at me,” Barber said.

Playing against opposing teams is challenging, but it may not be the most difficult thing the women’s basketball team has to deal with.

“Our biggest challenge would be as a team making sure our bodies don’t get burned out and we don’t lose our momentum,” Barber said. “To do that, taking care of our bodies and making sure we get proper rest and hydration is vital.”

The Saints will face Louisiana State University on Feb. 12, at 2 p.m.in the Mabee Gymnasium. Follow @Ollusaintsathleics on Instagram and Facebook for more information on women’s basketball throughout the rest of the conference.

