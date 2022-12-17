Whose Loss Is It Really?

San Antonio

–

On November 9, 2022, Drake and 21 Savage new album “

Her Loss”

officially and legally became their loss.

Drake and 21 Savage are being sued for using fake Vogue magazines to promote their new album, “Her Loss.” The lawsuit was filed by

Vogue International LLC

, which owns the rights to the Vogue brand.

The lawsuit claims that Drake and 21 Savage used the Vogue logo and images of the magazine without permission. The lawsuit also alleges that the use of the images “falsely implies” that Vogue endorsed or sponsored the album for them to even use the covers.

“Could the album be construed as a parody? To me, it feels like they were very crafty, and 21 Savage’s head covers just enough of the “O” so that it doesn’t actually say Vogue,” Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) Assistant Professor of Music, Dr. Jessica Hajek said. “It’s almost like they were trying to benefit from the assumption the reader would make that it was a legit Vogue cover.”

This is not the first time Drake has been sued for copyright infringement. In 2017, he was sued by photographer,

James Turrell

, who claimed that Drake used his photo without permission in the music video for “Hotline Bling.”

“In theory, you see the cover and it’s this automatic assumption that means Vogue is approving the promotion and that everyone who likes Vogue should therefore like the new album,” Hajek said. “So I think that it’s an unattended infringement on their brand and this false promotion that sent the lawsuit in progress.”

“Copyright infringement is a serious issue that should not be taken lightly,” OLLU student, Elijah Walker said. “It is wrong to use someone else’s work without their permission, and it can have serious legal and financial consequences. It is important to respect the rights of creators and to make sure that their work is not used without their consent.”

Drake and 21 Savage have

reportedly

stopped using the fake Vogue covers to promote their new album and agreed to a preliminary injunction to resume their campaign. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff issued a temporary restraining order against the two rappers, and a court conference has been scheduled for December 2022.

It remains to be seen how this lawsuit will play out, but it is a reminder that artists need to be careful when using copyrighted material in their work. It is essential to get permission from the copyright holder before using any material, or else they could face legal action.

Many seem to agree that copyright infringment can lead to serious legal issues.There is no ads to display, Please add some