Who are the Democratic Candidates?

SAN ANTONIO-As the 2020 presidential elections are getting closer, there are still concerns about who to elect. There were 28 Democrats and four republicans that enter the presidential race, but the majority of them have dropped out for various reasons.

“I personally do not know who is running for president and what their believes are in today’s topics,” said Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) student Norberto Lira.

Many people have lost track of who is still running, so many candidates have dropped out of the race. Here we have answers to the questions many people would like to know.

Who is still in the race?

The only democrats that are still running are Joseph R. Biden Jr. (Joe Biden), Tulsi Gabbard, and Bernie Sanders. According to the Rolling Stones, the most popular candidate is Joe Biden.

What are their believes about gun control, and what laws should be passed?

The three candidates are in favor of having a background check before the purchase of a gun and close any loopholes that allow the private seller to sell without a background check. Bernie believes that gun control legislation should fall into each individual state. Gabbard wants to have a bipartisan gun control legislation.

Should marijuana be legalized?

The two candidates who believe that marijuana should be legalized are Sanders and Gabbard. They think it should be removed from the federal Controlled Substances list. Keeping marijuana illegal will not stop the “war on drugs” and does not make the communities any safer. They have torn families apart and have caused high incarceration rates within the minority groups.

What is their view on immigration policies in the United States?

Sanders will try to do anything he can to overturn Trump’s ruling about immigration because his family was immigrants as well. Biden is willing to give citizenship to does who have been living here for the longest, pay taxes and pass a background check. Gabbard has introduced a bill that will stop deportation and make them eligible for permanent residency.

Should students be in debt?

Biden has not necessarily given a particular proposal about where he stands on the matter. One of the options would be for the federal government to lower interest rates. Sanders will forgive all the debt students are in and any future ones. Gabbard has supported the College for All Act, which eliminates tuition and fees at four-year public colleges and universities.

What about climate change?

They are all wanting to fight for climate change and are willing to give options for improving the environment. Sanders proposes the Green New Deal, which is a ten-year, nationwide mobilization that focuses on justice and equity, where climate change will be factored into virtually every area of policy, from immigration to trade to foreign policy and much more. Gabbard also supports the Green New Deal, except she does not support leaving the door open to nuclear power.

These are just some of the most common topics that are talked about among people when it comes to the presidential race. There are also polls that can help you find out who shares your same beliefs.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related