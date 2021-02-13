What to watch on Netflix

By Sharon Alvarez

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Netflix has released a number of movies that revolve around the theme of romance, friendship, and self-love. If you plan to spend your Galentine’s or Valentine’s Day at home this list of films would be perfect to watch by yourself or with loved ones, whether virtually or physically together. Most of these movies could be perfectly paired with your favorite snacks, a cozy blanket, and a box of tissues.

#1. The After Series

After We Collided Netflix

If you want to watch a crazy love story unravel, you may want to watch this. As a young college girl, Tessa Young believes her future is set until the unexpected happens as she crosses paths with a mysterious person by the name of Hardin Scott who changes her life and no one knows if its for the better or worse.

#2 Before I Fall

Before I Fall Netflix

A privileged teenage girl, Samantha Kingston, lives her best life, without realizing the harm she’s been causing. Over and over Samantha relives the same day waking up in terror and confusion. Little by little Samantha starts to see things she’s never seen before. Could it be a person stalking her? Or, could it be something trying to get rid of her? Who knows, you would have to watch, to learn more.

#3 Eurovision

Eurovision Netflix

For a good laugh this movie is it, if you feel like nothing is going right in your life, well even in the fictional world it doesn’t seem like it either, at least for these two pop singers, Sigrit and Lars have their years’ worth of friendship tested over different dreams, scheming rivals and magical Elves.

#4 To All The Boys Series

To All the Boys Always and Forever Netflix

Oh, Lara Jean. Laura Jean’s journey continues as her high school experience is turned upside down as her love letters are mailed directly to all her crushes mentioned in the letters. Meanwhile, she gets closer and closer to popular athlete Peter for an unexpected turn of events.

