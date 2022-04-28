By Lakefront Staff

SAN ANTONIO- The Ruben M. and Veronica Salazar-Escobedo School of Mass Communication and Theater hosted their second annual Mass Commference event. Mass Conference is a three-day event that brings in professional in the field of mass communication. Although this was second year the event was held it was the first year that the conference took place face-to-face. The mass conference was held on April 25th-27th, starting at 9:30 a.m. and wrapping up at 3:00 p.m, throughout the Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) Campus.

“I personally think mass commference was very beneficial for students especially those going into or are Interested in communications,” Tina Trevino said. “It has taught me a lot about how we communicate, how the world has evolved with communications, how people have changed with the way we communicate and lastly how technology has played a big role in that.”

The event was open to the public and completely organized by students in the mass communication program, Jeremy Falkner, the student communications director, was able to secure a $1,500 sponsorship with Whataburger by making the connection on LinkedIn.

WHATABURGER sponsored giveaways

Public Relations day

The conference kicked-off with public relations day and featured four speakers who are working in the field and were able to give insight and advice to students.

Multimedia Journalism day

Day-two welcomed local journalist working for different media entities like: Kens5, KSAT12, and SASportsStar. Presentations were given to students about what it takes become a journalist.



“It was really interesting to see the technicalities behind journalism because it’s something I consume everyday through social media and or on tv. It was really interesting to see what goes on behind it,” Marissa Antu said.

Digital Film, Theater & Tech Writing day

Day-three brought students insights from the perspective of actors, technical writers, and social media influencers.

If one is interested in learning more about the next mass conference, follow @mass.commference on Instagram.

Eric Speelman, Daisy Cantwell, Gabriel Cook, Annabelle Vasquez, Daniel Ortiz, Paris Quintanilla and Nicky Haskins contributed to this report.

Share this:

Tweet

More

Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...

Related

There is no ads to display, Please add some