Want to know how to get discounts as an OLLU student?

By Laura Miguel

SAN ANTONIO—Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) students have ways to save money while attending school.

Students are eligible for various discounts in San Antonio for being a current OLLU student.

“I think students should take advantage because they’re paying tuition to be able to access these services and more that [OLLU] is able to provide,” said Sacnite Blanco, a psychology major student.

OLLU recently made a partnership with the McNay Museum in offering student free general admission at the museum by presenting their OLLU ID. This will be available to the OLLU community through May 2022.

Another partnership the school has done is with VIA buses offering undergraduate students with a free VIA U-Pass through the Via goMobile App. Once you have downloaded the app, create a user account using your OLLU email.

“I used the VIA bus pass my first semester because I did not bring my vehicle,” said Brianna Contreras-Rodriguez, business administration major student. “It has a lot of frequent stops and instead of wasting money on gas, you could just use the bus because its already in your tuition.”

Other places around San Antonio that offer discounts by showing a school ID is the San Antonio Aquarium, the San Antonio Museum of Art, Regal Cinema and Alamo Drafthouse to name a few participants.

Alamo Drafthouse offers a $3 off the price of admission.

Regal Cinema offers their own student discounts so call before you go.

San Antonio Aquarium offers college students $2 off the price of admission.

San Antonio Museum of Art offers students an $8 off the price of admission.

Top Golf has participating locations that have Wednesday night for college students a $15 admission which includes unlimited game play plus food and drink specials.

Contreras-Rodriguez said that she wishes that OLLU would have a partnership with a technology company that will be able to provide laptops or tablets to students.

As of now, OLLU library has a limited number of laptops available for those students who demonstrate a need for a computer to support their schoolwork.

There are technology companies that offer discounts to students and educators. Some of them are Apple, Best Buy, Lenovo and Microsoft.

Apple’s Mac models have special pricing for educators and students.

Best Buy offers all year long student discounts to does who have created a Rewards Program and signed up for student deals.

Lenovo offers special dials in laptops for online shopping and free sshipping.

Microsoft offers up to 10 percent off on selected products.

Panasonic offers a 10 percent off their products.

There are also participating restaurants such as Dunkin Donuts, Subway, Taco Bell and Taco Cabana.

Bucca di Beppo offers 10 percent off their Italian dishes.

Dunkin Donuts offer 10 percent off to students at participating locations.

Subway offers 10 percent off to students at participating locations.

Taco Bell offers 10 percent off to students at participating locations.

Taco Cabana offers students discount every day.

These are just some of the most know locations that offer discount to students. Local businesses also offer students discounts, so ask when paying.

