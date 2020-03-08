By: Kathleen Saenz

Our Lady of the Lake University’s Center for Service-Learning and Volunteerism (CSLV) has partnered with 3 service partners for this years’ vOLLUnteer IMPACT on Saturday, March 28th, 2020. vOLLUnteer IMPACT: A University-Wide Service Event is a unique ongoing volunteer tradition at Our Lady of the Lake since 2000. It was started by the Center for Service-Learning and Volunteerism and is sponsored by the vOLLUnteer Unity Council. This year’s nonprofits are: American Sunrise where volunteers will engage in gardening and cleaning the surrounding area, St. Stephen’s CARE Center of Catholic Charities to organize the donated food and clothes while assisting clients with general clean up of the center, and Neighborhood Prairie Project which entails placing wooden posts into the ground, removing unwanted plants and distributing a mulch pile. The CSLV is hoping to contribute 100 volunteers to the Westside Community of San Antonio.

To partake in this project, volunteers must sign up in advance to ensure a slot for themselves at the nonprofit. Students can sign up for the event at the Center for Service-Learning and Volunteerism in Worden room 23. Volunteers will first meet at the Library Community Room around 8:00 AM for check-in and breakfast. Next, participants will engage in a pre-flection over their service project before heading over to their site. From 9:00AM-12:00PM volunteers will be engaged in service at their nonprofit before coming back to campus for lunch. Lastly, students will engage in theological reflections with the Sisters of Divine Providence and receive recognitions for volunteering. There will also be a raffle for various door prizes going on afterwards and everyone will receive a service t-shirt. Marinela Briseno-Hernandez, Student Director of Projects for the VUC, has this to say about why she volunteered last year, “It’s good for the soul. Not only are you fulfilling an agency’s mission, you are fulfilling your “duty as a human”. Knowing you/I volunteered makes me feel good mentally and physically because I know I’ve made a change in someone’s life. Big or small the effort was there”.

Volunteering is a big part of Our Lady of the Lake’s mission, using the University’s core values which are: integrity, service, community and trust. vOLLUnteer IMPACT reflects this in allowing the OLLU community to participate in three service projects and reflect the impact made while serving their community. Naomi Escalera, Student Director of Marketing at the VUC has this to say to those interested about what to expect, “Joining us on IMPACT will allow you to experience a great day of service around the surrounding Westside community. You should expect an inciting feeling of inspiration that you can take back to your own community”. This unique volunteer project will serve to strengthen the relationship and commitment Our Lady of the Lake University has to serving San Antonio’s Westside.

If you’re interested in this event or any other volunteer activity, come by the CSLV office in Worden 23 to sign up. You may contact them via email at vuc@ollusa.edu or call 210-431-3990.

