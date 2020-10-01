Viral videos that celebrate October 1

By Danielle Ojeda
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of individuals took to social media to honor Oct.1 as the official start of spooky season.
This content would typically be recognized as ordinary, but witnessing Michael Myers and Jason dancing to cumbia and playing cards adds a touch of Halloween spirit.
Here are five Halloween themed videos that went viral.
- Posted on Twitter by @Runmikeymyers.
2. Posted by @gho5t.face on TikTok.
3. Posted on Twitter by @Rocioceja.
4. Posted by @godsangel92 on TikTok
5. Posted by @Creed_Thoughts2 on Twitter.
