October 13, 2020

Lake Front News

News for the students. By the students.

Viral videos that celebrate October 1

Danielle Ojeda 2 weeks ago 1 min read

By Danielle Ojeda

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of individuals took to social media to honor Oct.1 as the official  start of spooky season.

This content would typically be recognized as ordinary, but witnessing Michael Myers and Jason dancing to cumbia and playing cards adds a touch of Halloween spirit.

Here are five Halloween themed videos that went viral.

  1. Posted on Twitter by @Runmikeymyers.

2. Posted by @gho5t.face on TikTok.

3. Posted on Twitter by @Rocioceja.

4. Posted by @godsangel92 on TikTok

5. Posted by @Creed_Thoughts2 on Twitter.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

1 min read

Hispanic Heritage Month

5 days ago Lake Front News
1 min read

OLLU Launches New School

7 days ago Jacob Lara
1 min read

OLLU Student, Maia Orme, Speaks to San Antonio Students About Online Learning

2 weeks ago maorme

You may have missed

1 min read

Hispanic Heritage Month

5 days ago Lake Front News
1 min read

OLLU Launches New School

7 days ago Jacob Lara
1 min read

OLLU Student, Maia Orme, Speaks to San Antonio Students About Online Learning

2 weeks ago maorme
1 min read

OLLU HONORS THE DONORS OF THE NEW RUBEN M. AND VERONICA SLAZAR-ESCOBEDO SCHOOL OF MASS COMMUNICATION AND THEATER

2 weeks ago Josh Padilla
%d bloggers like this: