Veteran’s Day Observation Ceremony

SAN ANTONIO- The November 11th event was held at chapel auditorium and began with an opening prayer, followed by the presentation of colors by the Saint Mary’s University Army ROTC Marian Guard.

This year’s key-note speaker, holocaust survivor, Anna Rado did not leave a dry eye in the room as she shared her story of survival. Senior student veteran Josh Davila feels lucky to have met a holocaust survivor and said

“Not many times do you afford the opportunity to meet someone that went through such heroine trials, especially not considering that this was about 70 years ago. There is not many left and we are blessed enough to have her here today”

A viewing and discussion took place after this event. If you didn’t get a chance to attend this event, remember it is held every year on November 11th.

