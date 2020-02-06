Valentines day spending

SAN ANTONIO – Valentine’s Day is a day of love, chocolates, flowers and for some an empty wallet. According to the National Retail Federation, “the average consumer will spend $161.96 for Valentine’s Day.”

According to the National Retail Federation for the past 12 years, the number of people participating has been steadily declining. However, this does not mean there will be any less spending as a nation. It is projected Americans will spend a total of $20.7 billion this year on gifts and dates.

According to a survey conducted by WalletHub, 44% of people with a significant other expect their partner to spend at least $50. Also, in a survey by Wallet Hub, 4 out of 10 people would break up with their partner if they do not buy a gift on Valentine’s Day. The third most expensive holiday, Valentine’s Day falls just behind Christmas and Mother’s Day.

Our Lady of the Lake University student, Ally Rodriguez, said, “I think that it is nice to celebrate a day of love with someone, but I don’t see the need to spend so much.”

This Valentines day be ready to break the bank celebrating your love with your significant other.

