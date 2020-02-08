Valentine’s Day events around San Antonio under $5

SAN ANTONIO – It is not every year that February 14 lands on a Friday and San Antonio is taking advantage of events to celebrate Valentine’s Day all weekend long. Here are a few couple and single-friendly ideas to take part of this year for $5 or less!

Valentine’s Traffic Light Party (21+)

You read that right, this dance-party is themed off of traffic lights but does not include safe driving. How does it work? Everyone will receive a free glow-stick at the door, which will symbolize your preferred relationship status.

Green= Single

Yellow= Maybe interested

Red= Stop, I’m taken

This event is free and located 5 miles away from Our Lady of the Lake (university) campus at 2702 N St Marys St. Doors open at 9 p.m. for people 21+.

2. Texas Tulips

A quick road trip to La Vernia, TX, can have your Valentine’s Day flourish! A blossomed field of colorful tulips calls for a perfect Valentine’s date and photo opt. Texas Tulips is now open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until late March. There is a $5 entrance fee per person, visit their website for more general rules and information.

3. Free Valentine’s Day concert

Grab a date or join your mates for a free Valentine’s Day concert in New Braunfels , TX. The Krause’s Cafe will host local Rock & Roll band, The Craze, for a special event from 7 to 10 p.m. Enjoy an array of American and German plates in their lively atmosphere. Follow the link for directions and more information on this event.

4. ‘All You Need is Love’ Valentine’s Day Party

The Good Kind Southtown is celebrating love between couples, friends, and dog-owner relationships. Their ‘All You Need is Love’ event invites you and your friends family and dogs. This inclusive party will be on February 14 from 5 to 11 p.m. and it is free but does require an RSVP before attending. For those attending be expecting plenty of outdoor activities, including fortune-telling, yard games, live DJ entertainment, s’mores making and plenty of creative photo backgrounds. Here is a look at their menu.

5. Karaoke night at Chachos

Whether you want to serenade a loved one or sing a classic, Karaoke night at Chachos welcomes all tunes. Karaoke is free for all customers and will take place February 16, from 9 to 11 p.m. Chachos offers a Mexican and ‘TexMex’ cuisine with 4 locations around San Antonio.

5. Market days in Gruene, TX

Located outside the San Antonio city limit, market days will be February 15 & 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The historic Gruene district features nearly “100 artisans offering handmade items made by the vendors themselves, including uniquely crafted items and packaged Texas foods.” You can support local vendors and embrace Gruene’s peaceful scenery.

6. Workout with your dog

Attention all dog-loving, exercise enthusiasts, and early risers this free event may be perfect for you! February 16, you and your canine companion can enjoy nature and get a full-body workout all before noon. The event is for all ages and is limited to one dog per person. The location will be at Phil Hardberger Park starting at 9 a.m. Visit UNATION to RSVP.

Love can still be in the air on a college budget this Valentine’s Day. For a list of more special events in San Antonio taking place February 14 – 16 visit Eventbrite.

