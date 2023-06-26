Unpacking Ezra Miller: A timeline of the actor’s controversial actions

SAN ANTONIO – Ezra Miller, an actor of 30 years old, has acted in many major box office hits and dramas like

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”

, and

“We Need to Talk About Kevin”

, continues to face scrutiny day by day for their actions.

Only last week

Warner Bros

and

D.C’s “The Flash”

movie hit theaters, but the superhero movie has been surrounded by setbacks and off-screen delays due to the star’s controversies.

This is a deep dive into the actor’s questionable wrongdoings.

Born in Wyckoff, New Jersey, Miller who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, would learn to love acting and have their first breakout role in “

Afterschool

”.

Miller has gone off-the-grid in terms of social media after facing years of backlash and one controversy after another almost incessantly.

Here is a quick rundown of “The Flash” stars’ questionable actions.

.

Prior to

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

, on June 22, 2011, the actor was charged with marijuana possession. During a routine traffic stop, police say Miller was holding a “brown, vegetable material”.

Later that July, it was reported that a New Jersey Judge dismissed their possession charge.

Instead, the Judge issued them two disorderly conduct citations.

In April 2020, a video started circling around online of Miller apparently

choking a woman

outside of a bar in Iceland.

An inside source talked to

Variety

and stated that this was a serious altercation. As a result, Miller was escorted off of the premises.

Two years later, the victim spoke to

Variety

and said that she was having a friendly conversation with Miller, as they were on the subject of fighting.

She said it was meant to be “a joke”.

However, her friend seemed to raise the ante on the situation and antagonize it.

He told Miller that he heard that the actor did not want to fight.

“It was just a joke, obviously — but [Miller] took that literally and got super mad and came running outside”, said

Variety’s source

.

On Jan. 27 2022, Miller seems to be threatening members of a KKK chapter in North Carolina after recording

a video

of what seems to be a message to the Klan.

“Look, if yall want to {exploitative} die, I suggest killing yourselves with your own guns, OK?”, said Miller in the video. “Otherwise, keep doing what you’re doing right now and you know what I’m talking about,

then, you know, we’ll do it for you, if that’s really what you want.”

Miller appeared unhinged, angry, and upset.

The actor also referred to themselves as the Bengal ghouls, and the mad goose wizard.

Miller has deleted the instagram post as of Jan. 27, 2022.

Miller was arrested in Hawaii for two separate incidents that happened at a karaoke bar and asked that the bodycam footage be recorded per the

arrest video

.

According to the Hawaii Police Department’s

news release

, officers responded to a call at around 11:30 a.m. at an unnamed bar after there were reports of disorderly conduct.

Police say the star got “agitated” by people singing karaoke and then started to yell obscenities and use derogatory language.

Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing a karaoke version of “Shallow” from A Star is Born.

Shortly after, the actor lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts per the HPD news release.

The bar owner apparently asked Miller to calm down several times.

That April, Miller pleaded no contest and was released from police custody after paying a $500 bail.

The judge also dismissed two added counts against the actor including a harassment charge from the same incident and a separate traffic-obstruction-related complaint.

According to a court document obtained by

People

, on March 29, two Hilo residents

filed a restraining order against Miller

.

The complaint alleged that Miller bursted into the bedroom of the petitioners and threatened the male victim saying “I will bury you and your {exploitative} wife,” the document states.

The document also claimed that Miller apparently stole some of the victims’ personal belongings. Included in those belongings were a social security card, passport, drivers license, and a wallet.

Only two weeks later, the couple

asked for the restraining order to be dismissed

.

On April 19, the actor was arrested and

found with second-degree assault

after being found during a traffic stop by Hawaii police.

The actor allegedly threw a chair at a 26-year-old woman during a group hangout at a private residence.

According to the Hawaii State Police Departments

news release

, the actor became irate after being asked to leave the residence and reportedly threw a chair, striking the woman on the forehead leaving a half-inch cut.

In

court documents obtained by People

, Chase Iron Eyes, an activist, and his wife, Sara Jumping Eagle, claimed that Miller had been manipulating and controlling their daughter Tokota Iron Eyes or Gibson.

The parents claimed

Miller groomed their child

since the age of 12 after taking an immediate and what looked like an innocent liking to her.

The treatment Gibson endured was described as “cult-like”.

Miller was alleged to have drugged the child several times and psychologically manipulated her.

Miller also reportedly had “controlling behavior” and exhibited a pattern of “cult-like behavior”, the parents stated in court documents.

A mother and her child were both granted a protection and prevention order against Miller after the parents stated that Miller acted inappropriately towards the minor.

After this, the actor finally deactivated their instagram account.

After taking statements and looking at surveillance, the police had probable cause to arrest Miller.

On Oct. 17 2022, According to

Bennington Banner

, Miller pleaded not guilty

on their behalf to one count of felony count of burglary as well as a second charge.

Ex-girlfriends have also stated that while dating Miller, they were abusive.

According to

Vanity Fair,

Miller has been reported to have a “messiah complex” referring to themselves as Jesus, and the devil.

Miller is also reported to have an

altar dedicated to themselves

at their farmhouse home in Vermont.

On the altar is sage, flash figurines, and marijuana.

Allegedly, Miller would make women place their cellphones on the altar when they came in, and make offerings.

In a

statement to

People

, Miller stated,

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said.

Miller also apologized publicly to everyone that they have alarmed and upset with their behavior and stated that they are committed to doing the work necessary to get back to a healthy stage in their life.

Warner Bros Discovery continues to face backlash as they seem to have ignored the actors behavior, ultimately affecting “The Flash” franchise and movies.

Jake De La Rosa, a San Antonio native and fan of DCEU said that he thinks Miller’s behavior is worrisome given that the actor doesn’t seem bothered by any of their actions.

When asked about why he thinks Warner Bros continues to give the actor leading roles in major movies De La Rosa said,

“while I think Miller is a talented actor, I don’t understand how someone this publicly toxic is allowed to continue down the path of a big blockbuster actor”.

De La Rosa said that he understands the heat that DC has received, and believes it is warranted.

Lillianna Guajardo, a student at Texas A&M San Antonio is familiar with Ezra Miller’s actions and has been actively following each controversy closely.

She knows Ezra Miller from their work as Patrick in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”.

“I think they should be held accountable for their actions and no longer have a career in Hollywood”, Guajardo said.

Guajardo believes that the actor is being rewarded for their bad behavior and that it isn’t right.

“I’m confused on how Ezra keeps getting roles and how they are allowed to attend Hollywood premiers, parties, and enjoy a public life with no consequences”, said Guajardo.

Many people including De La Rosa and Guajardo both feel that DC should hold Miller accountable.

“I think this shows that they are supporting this behavior of repeated abuse”, Guajardo said.

Guajardo hopes that DC and Warner Bros do the right thing and choose to distance themselves from the actor in the future, as they are sending a public message that they support abusers and condone that behavior.

By Portland Tidwell