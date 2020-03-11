Unboxing Stitch Fix

SAN ANTONIO – How many times have you thought to yourself, “I wish I had a personal stylist, someone to fill my closet with a fabulous wardrobe?” Well, now you can have just that. There is a clothing subscription service called Stitch Fix that delivers fashionable items right to your front door.

A simple online style quiz and some basic personal information and you have yourself a personal stylist. This service tailors to women, men and children. It offers a range of prices and sizes from petite to plus size, big and tall and maternity.

Melissa Aguirre unboxing her Stitch Fix

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NF9Y_vcs4yo

If you hate shopping or do not have time for it, Stitch Fix can help refresh your wardrobe at a price that works with your budget. This personal styling service individually picks clothing and accessories for their clients according to a personal style quiz. For an initial $20 styling fee, a stylist will review the client’s style quiz, get to know their likes and dislikes and send the client five items, which are called a “Fix.” All individual pieces are priced separately.



Once the shipment is received, the client has three days to pick and choose which items they would like to purchase. For the unwanted items, they mail them back in the prepaid postage bag provided at no additional cost. For any items kept, the $20 styling fee is credited towards the purchase. A 25% discount is applied when the client decides to keep all the pieces. A fix can be scheduled to be delivered every two weeks to every three months.

A “fix” by Stitch Fix

According to online reviews, Stitch Fix has the highest approval rating, and it is the best at sending their clients clothes within their budget that they would wear. Customers reported that the style was up to par compared to the many styling services out there. Wirecutter editor Andrew Cunningham, who tried boxes from Stitch Fix, Trunk Club and Bombfell said, “Style-wise [Stitch Fix] probably did the best job of the three services finding interesting clothes and matching my style notes.” As with anything, Stitch Fix isn’t for everyone. You may find better-priced clothing if you are a bargain hunter and enjoy shopping for sales. Here are what some satisfied Stitch Fix customers are saying on Facebook.

