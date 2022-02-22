SAN ANTONIO–Michael Thompson known to the Our Lady of the Lake community as the “voice of the saints” as he served as a sports commentator for the OLLU athletics department. Thompson passed away during an OLLU basketball game on Feb. 12th. Thompson touched many lives and his family, friends, and OLLU family gathered at Scared Heart Chapel for a prayer service to honor Thompson.

Prayer service for Michael Thompson held at Sacred Heart Chapel on Feb. 14th

Thompson spearheaded the creation of the OLLU live streaming and broadcasting system in 2009, allowing family and friends to watch sport games and events. The service was much appreciated especially during a pandemic when at times visitors were restricted. Thompson had livestreamed almost 800 games for the university. The video below is a reflection of how much he loved what he did.

Play-by-Play Video recorded by Michael Thompson, for the Our Lady of the Lake University Saints. Basketball game vs. Louisiana State University held on January 22, 2011 shows the excitement and love Thompson had for broadcasting. Video Credit-OLLU Saints Athletics.



Patricia Constantin, Michael Thompson’s co-worker and friend, had a connection like no one else. She said, they had a connection, much like a brother and sister. He was a person different from anyone else she had ever met, who played a big role in her life as well as for OLLU.

Constantin and Thompson captured together.

“He had a full head of knowledge. He was so smart. He was one of a kind,” Constantin said.

Thompson touched so many students and co-workers’ hearts. He was a forever friend that always had your back and believed in you.

Joe Baker, an OLLU men’s soccer player from the UK built a connection with Thompson so big that he would have daily conversations with. Baker said, he was the one person who could always make you smile. You could always count on him to make you happy and laugh.

“He was always there for you,” Baker said. “He was he was like an open figure. You could go talk to him about anything and if needed anything he’d never judge you. In terms of the athletic department, he was our amazing and endless voice who managed to do just about everything for us.”

“Heaven gained an angel, and we lost our voice. We will try to move on from this, but I do not think we will be able to,” Baker said.

The funeral service for Michael Thompson will be held on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Visitation in the Sacred Heart Chapel will be from 11 a.m.-Noon

Service will follow (not a Mass) at noon in Sacred Heart Chapel with Father Kevin Fausz presiding.

He will be taken to the Cordi-Marian Sisters Resurrection Cemetery at 11624 Culebra Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78253 following the service.

