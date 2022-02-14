SAN ANTONIO- Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) will host a new homecoming tradition this semester, the Saints Rally.

OLLU will celebrate Homecoming weekend with old traditions like Casino Night and new ones like the Saints Rally. The Saints Rally will feature a great lineup including performances by the cheer and dance teams and a meet and greet with the university’s head coaches.

The Saints Rally will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 in front of the university’s Main Building.

“This (Saints Rally) will benefit OLLU students by showing them that we are all united,” OLLU cheer team captain, Skylar Lloyd said. “Pep rallies are a great way to bring schools together…”

Food trucks will be available for those who work up an appetite while cheering on the Saints. In addition, the Student Leadership Department (SLD) will also hold a T-shirt trade, where students will have the chance to exchange an old t-shirt for a new Blue Crew t-shirt.

“All old t-shirts will be donated to a local charity which is a great way to give back to the community,” SLD Chair Annabelle Vasquez said.

For more information on the Saints Rally, contact Debora Guzman Perez at 210-431-3985 or alumni@ollusa.edu. For more information regarding Homecoming 2022 visit www.ollualumni.com

Photo courtesy of giving.ollusa.edu

