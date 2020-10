Our Lady of the Lake held an event on Tuesday Sept 15, 2020 of the new Ruben M. and Veronica Salazar-Escobedo School of Mass Communication and Theater. Housed in the college of Arts and Science the new school is named after the two donors who made it possible. OLLU alumna Veronica Salazar Escobedo and her husband Ruben Escobedo.

