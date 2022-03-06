Five prominent journalists were murdered on account of government leaders promoting anti-media violence in Mexico.

SAN ANTONIO – México’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador attacked the media on Monday, Feb. 14, caused by critical journalists who exploited the Mexican government and their acknowledgment of the brutal murders of journalists.

Since the new year, five prominent journalists have been murdered in Mexico due to their controversial news spreading across the borderlands. Thus, making this period one of the most dangerous for journalists residing in Mexico because of the record-breaking death rate.

Following the tragic murders of two prominent journalists from the border city of Tijuana, community members have united in protest against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his defamation of character as well as his influence on increasing violence towards the media.

Organizations including the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA), confronted President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for his disrespectful and harmful accusations against the journalist for The Washington Post’s Spanish-language Post Opinión section, Carlos Loret de Mola. The IAPA also emphasized the various actions in which the president contributes and encourages the brutal mass murder of journalists.

Mexico’s reputation as one of the deadliest territories for media professionals concentrating in the press is not brand new. Although Mexico’s Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists program is devoted to protecting journalists inside the press, it fails to commit successful safeguarding. Critics, opinion leaders, and media news sources have agreed in the past that protection programs will never have the power to overrule anti-media violence due to the country’s acceptance and encouragement from government officials.

The rise of violence has corrupted Mexico’s democratic history while negatively impacting journalists within the global press. According to the Media Landscapes website, after a research study was conducted on 377 Mexican journalists for the Worlds of Journalism study, four out of every 10 journalists proclaimed to have been death threatened, and over half of the total have received multiple threats.

Mexican journalists and community members continue to fight against the bloodshed of media workers while advocating for the freedom of the press and speech.

While the president and government officials continue to attack prominent journalists, media users defend the press system while reminding individuals in authority about the legacy of borderlands and journalism.

