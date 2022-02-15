SAN ANTONIO- February is red take over month, but not as you may think. The American Heart Association (AHA) recognizes this month to educate, reflect, and encourage the topic of heart health awareness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has an informative section on their website that gives information on what contributes to heart disease. The CDC says: “High blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking are key risk factors for heart disease.” Other factors leading to heart disease include diabetes, obesity, excessive alcohol use, and lack of exercise. Heart disease is so common that 1 in 4 deaths are caused by it, which amounts to 659,000 deaths per year in the United States, according to the CDC.

Heart attacks are one of many consequences of heart disease. The AHA says, “A heart attack occurs when the blood flow that brings oxygen to the heart muscle is severely reduced or cut off completely.” The symptoms of a heart attack are similar in men and women. Those symptoms are chest pain, nausea, vomiting, jaw and back pain.

The AHA encourages a healthy lifestyle to prevent heart disease. Weight loss, exercise, and eating a healthy diet are all important to living healthfully. OLLU understands the importance of good physical health and therefore offers a variety of recreational and fitness activities. In addition, Campus Recreation has Kayaks for students and staff to use on Elmendorf Lake.

If students are interested in going off-campus for some exercise, go to sanantonio.gov to see a list of parks and recreation centers in San Antonio.

