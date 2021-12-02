San Antonio – Many came all over the country to attend the Third annual Astroworld in Houston, Texas, hosted by rapper Travis Scott.

This was the third Astroworld Our Lady of the Lake student Massimo Garcia has attended, a huge fan of Travis Scott, Garcia would leave with an unforgettable experience.

“I have been to Astroworld the years before and I have never seen the lack of empathy for the audience,” says Garcia.

Garcia expresses his disbelief at the lack of security. Many people in the crowd attempted to call out for help from officials. With a lot of pushing and shoving that was heavily involved also people being trampled over, many began to collapse. The festival continued on.

Scott who has been sued for allegedly encouraging dangerous behavior during his concerts, Garcia did not see this coming.

“I have seen toxic behavior in my own eyes but this was different, as I could not believe people were blocking the medics’ ambulance.”

The Impact of Astroworld has even affected those not in attendance, as many festival-goers such as Danial Ali, are reconsidering not going to future music festivals.

“As things start to reopen from the pandemic, I was excited to attend music festivals, but after seeing what happen at Astroworld I do not think I will be attending future festivals any time soon,” says Ali.

Ali expresses the lack of security and believes security will increase for future music festivals.

“For upcoming festivals, I hope the security will increase and will not tolerate unacceptable behavior”.

The Astroworld Festival left many with uncertainty, as many were injured, leading to various lawsuits against Travis Scott and Live Nation. More updates will be available soon.

The OLLU Lake Front News extends their hearts out to those who have tragically died due to the festival.

