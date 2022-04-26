SAN ANTONIO – The Filipino dish, lumpia, was a dish that evolved from the Chinese spring roll that spread vastly across Southeast Asia and now the globe.

Although lumpia technically originates from Fujian, China, it was brought to Southeast Asia by Chinese traders as early as 7-13th century in the days of the Srivijayan Empire and later the Madjapahit Empire in the 13-16th century, according to Chinesefoodhistory.org .

Overtime with modifications it became a traditional dish within the Philippines. Now, there are several variations that can be found across the world including European lumpia, Indonesian lumpia and Vietnamese lumpia.

Photo courtesy: shutterstock

With lumpia being such a widespread dish, there are several variations of the dish. However, there are key ingredients that unify lumpia as a commonality. Despite nationality, each lumpia consists of a flour or rice wrapper, stuffed with assorted meat and vegetables and sealed with egg wash. Commonly, the final step is to then deep fry the lumpia, however they may also be served fresh.

Beef and pork are the traditional meats used in lumpia, but vegetarian options are also possible by omitting the meat completely.

Lumpia is typically served by the dozen and can either be an appetizer or an entreé. Sweet and sour sauce is also the most popular choice of sauce to complement the dish.

While the savory options are more common, there are also dessert versions of the dish. Most of the dessert options use a banana filling with different options to top the crunch outer shell. Some toppings include cinnamon sugar, chocolate drizzle caramel and even ice cream.

Photo courtesy: shutterstock

Share this:

Tweet

More

Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...

Related

There is no ads to display, Please add some