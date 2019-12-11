Gisselle Casarrubias

SAN ANTONIO- The Grand Slam is a new student lounge at Our Lady of the Lake and is located on what use to be known as the C- store. This lounge provides entertainment for residents and non- residents but a student ID is needed to go in. The lounge is available for students to use twenty four hours a day. It has a pool table, ping pong table, and TV set. The Grand Slam provides printers and computers to use when the library is not open.

Having spent time at the Grand Slam Sophomore Chandler Sennett said,

“I think that putting the games and the television has helped the university and the students become more social and allows new friendships to be developed through this.”

Don’t forget to stop by and check out this lounge!

