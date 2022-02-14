SAN ANTONIO- The National Football League (NFL) has dominated television from 2010 to the beginning of 2020. Fans around the country are witnessing the end of a golden era of NFL quarterbacks (QBs).

Quarterbacks Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, Tony Romo, Peyton, and Eli Manning are all retiring in 2022. These players had received significant recognition, including in 2010 when they were ranked by the Total Quarterback Rating (QBR) as the NFL’s top quarterbacks.

Brady has won seven of 10 Super Bowl championships he has appeared in. He attempted to make his 11th appearance this season, but he fell short in the National Football Conference (NFC) divisional round against the Los Angeles Rams. The final score was 30-27.

While this loss is one of Brady’s worst playoff defeats, it served as his final playoff game and final NFL Game. On Feb. 1, after tremendous speculation, Brady announced officially on an Instagram post that he would be retiring from football after 22 seasons.

The majority of the veteran QBs of the 2000s and 2010s have retired or recently announced that they would be. They now mark the end of an era of leadership on the field.

In the last decade, Brady, Roethlisberger, Rodgers, and all the other big-name QBs are passing the torch to a new generation of QBs. This new generation of leadership has arrived with a tremendous presence of diversity and skill.

The Top QBs of this season ranked by the QBR are 2019 Most Valuable Player (MVP) Lamar Jackson, Superbowl LIV MVP and 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and a handful of other notable QBs of the NFL today.

Most of these rookies have begun to staple their names in the lines of NFL history, proving to the fans and experts around the league that Sunday night football has a promising future.

With the golden era of quarterbacks on its way out the door, it is needless to say that it is now in the hands of a new generation to take charge and carry on the legacy.

