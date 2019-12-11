Gisselle Casarrubias

SAN ANTONIO- If you need something nice to wear for a job interview or internship opportunity but you don’t have the funds? Don’t worry! The Center for Career Development and Testing offers a variety of services, including an on campus career closet. The clothes are avilable for students to use.

Senior Julie Guerra who has used this resource says,

“I went to the Career Closet the other day just because I heard you could rent out some gear for interview, so I went and they showed me that I could use a blazer. They even helped me out with pairing an outfit together.”

For courtesy, students must dry clean the loaned items before returning them. The CCDT office is open Monday through Friday from 8am-6pm. For more information stop by the office in Main 123.

Share this:

Tweet

More

Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...