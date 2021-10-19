SAN ANTONIO– The new Texas heartbeat bill has caused mixed emotions with OLLU students. Some students like it, and others do not.

Olivia Garza, a member of Pro- Life Saints agrees with the bill. “I think it’s great because it saves 130 lives per day,”

Many others have the same viewpoint as Olivia, but there are others that have a completely different opinion.

Another student, Sydney Rodriguez disagrees with the bill she stated, “I think it’s very harmful for Texas women because it is taking away a choice that is already difficult to go through,”

Share this:

Tweet

More

Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...

Related

There is no ads to display, Please add some