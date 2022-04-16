Texas Governor’s directive is the latest anti-trans measure the state has attempted to pass

SAN ANTONIO – Republican Governor Greg Abbott, seven days before the Grand Old Party (GOP) primary election where he was accused of not being conservative enough, ordered Child Protective Services (CPS) to investigate any reports of transgender children receiving hormone treatment.

On Feb 22, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) opened its first investigation into a family of a transgender teenager who received gender-affirming medical treatment under the directive from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

This investigation has sparked a nationwide outcry and condemnation from the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Governor Abbott’s order on Trans kids is an order that is harmful to the trans community of Texas,” Mason Garcia, a 21-year-old student at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU), said. “Trans kids barely have parents who even love them anymore after coming out. Those who do have loving and supporting parents should be able to start transitioning when they like. They know how they feel, and just because they’re a kid doesn’t mean it’s wrong– it means it’s honest and real.”

This is just the newest anti-transgender measure from Texas, which had a record number of anti-transgender bills introduced to Texas’ House and Senate just last year.

“All these laws suppressing trans youth are very insensitive. It is already hard enough to be trans,” Garcia said. “The laws are making it even harder in ways that are unnecessary. Let them be themselves.”

The American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics and many other groups released statements denouncing Texas for seeking to block transgender youth from accessing proper medical treatment.

In addition, following Abbott’s letter, multiple district attorneys throughout Texas expressed that they would not be investigating medical providers or parents. The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) had also announced they would work to protect the rights of transgender children in Texas.

“The good thing is that a lot of people are fighting for the rights that we all deserve, and it is good to see all the support,” OLLU soccer player, Ezra Vales said. “But it can also cause internal phobia within trans youth, and it is something they should not have to feel for being who they are.”

For those in the LGBTQIA+ community who require mental health assistance, call The Trevor Project’s 24/7/365 toll-free line number at 1-866-488-7386.

Photo Credits: New York Times

