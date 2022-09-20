Test taking skills

Tips that will help OLLU students prepare for midterm exams

SAN ANTONIO- Midterm exams in college may be an intimidating challenge for students to tackle during their academic career. Many argue that acing midterms is tough, but it does not have to be stressful. There are many ways one can prepare at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) before exams take place from Sept. 26, 2022, through Sept.30, 2022.

Students who learn how to properly prepare and study for an exam could eliminate pressure from the already stressful semester ahead of them. Regardless of what subject they are studying, there are always small ways to prepare that can make an enormous difference on test days.

“Studying the night before all your midterms rarely goes well,” OLLU Dean of Academics and Associate Professor of English, Candace de León-Zepeda, Ph.D. said. “You should prepare for midterms by the first day of class.”

Being prepared and organized can help students highlight exactly when assignments and studying need to be done. According to New York magazine, one way to get organized is by buying a calendar. If using an electronic calendar works best, whether it be on the phone, IPAD, computer or notebook, one should use the tools that make them most comfortable.

One of the most important things when preparing to take a test is to remember to schedule time out for sleep.

“When I’m taking any type of test, I make sure to get enough sleep,” said OLLU Senior and Mass Communication student, Paris Quintanilla. “If my brain is not rested, there is no way I will be able to keep my eyes or mind awake during a test.”

According to Dr. Zepeda, students are more successful when they frequently visit their professors and ask for advice or suggestions.

Students should meet with their professors as frequently as possible. Whether it be a scheduled meeting during their office hours, an online virtual discussion or even a random stop by their office, it is a good opportunity to ask for help when things are unclear.

Another way to prepare for midterms is to make friends in the class, establish a study group and schedule a study hour at the dorms or library.

“You will find out that the entire class has the same questions or anxieties,” said Dr. Zepeda. “Someone has to step up and make those connections. I always felt if we all worked together, it was a win-win for us and the Professor.”

As students progress through their courses, they should communicate with their professors about their experiences. When a professor learns that a student is struggling with a topic, he or she may rethink how to pose the question in future exams.

The first time a student takes a college midterm exam, they may not ace it every time. As midterm exams are designed to gauge where students need more help, receiving a poor grade should not be seen as a failure but as a learning experience.

Students experiencing difficulty with their courses this semester can get more help and tutoring at the Writing Center, Math Center and from their professors at OLLU at any time during the semester.

Success on midterms is possible, but it is important that OLLU students begin to plan for them now.

