SAN ANTONIO – The Talent Beyond the Chair event highlights barbers and makeup artists from all over. The event hosted by Amber Marie, a San Antonio native, brings barbers and makeup artists together to show off their incredible skills throughout different categories of competitions. The event also features an educational seminar prior to all the competitions, so that barbers can continue to elevate their skills.

The categories for the barber battle were fast fade, traditional and freestyle There was also a competition for the next wave of elite barbers to showcase their skills. Current students competed in the student category to showcase the skills and prove the industry will be in great hands for years to come.

Photo By: Jeremy Falkner, barber competing in a barber battle

This is the second Talent Beyond the Chair event Marie has held, with the first one in 2017. After learning from her experiences with the first event she made sure this years would be bigger and better. Marie looks to make the Talent Beyond the Chair event an annual event with it growing each year and making it one of the premiere barber events in Texas.

“I feel like even with the setbacks, we made the show happen,” said Marie. “I am super proud of it and next year will be even better.”

If you have never been to barber event I encourage you to attend next years the art created is one of a kind. The event is not just about cutting hair as it consists of barber battles, these battle are critiqued by some of the elite barbers in Texas judging the crisp, technical and creative work these barbers do with a pair of clippers and scissors.

Photo By: Jeremy Falkner, barber competing in a barber battle

Marie has been in the business for over a decade and has competed in barber battles herself. She recently moved to the Odessa/Midland area, but continues to create incredible haircuts. Marie is also an educator for the next generation of barbers and will continue to mentor young barbers as long as she can.

Marie is proud of what she has accomplished and only strives to achieve bigger and better things in the future. She made the Talent Beyond the Chair event a success and while doing it all herself. All the planning, calling vendors, the creativity was all done by Marie. She learned a lot from hosting the event and will apply what she learned to her next Talent Beyond the Chair event in 2021.

“I am very proud of myself, I accomplished this with my own creativity,” said Marie. “I did everything!”

Follow updates for the Talent Beyond the Chair on Instagram at @talent_beyond_the_chair

Like this: Like Loading...

Related