SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) Athletic Director, Shane Hurly, has made great strides in the 2021-2022 school year in upgrading and improving the OLLU Athletic Department.

Hurly has been working to elevate the OLLU Athletic Department in several ways. He has upgraded facilities and added new sports, for instance, the dance team, to increase the OLLU athletics presence and give students more opportunities.

“Athletics at OLLU means so much to me and to the coaches of the sports we have in the department,” Hurly said. “It is always a good day to go to work when you know the university (faculty, staff and administration) across the board is supportive of athletics. The coaches and I appreciate it.”

Hurly has renovated the softball field. He added grandstand ADA-Compliant bleachers, redid the field, added batting and pitching cages, added branding throughout the area, installed a new scoreboard and a self-reliant sound system.

Hurly has also renovated the soccer field. He added fencing throughout, redid the field, added a shaded team area, installed ADA-compliant bleachers and added an interactive video/audio scoreboard.

Hurly also upgraded OLLU’s gymnasium by refurbishing the gym floor and installing a new scoreboard.

“Now that we have someone dedicated solely to the organization and day-to-day operations of the athletic department, things have been great.” Arthur Salazar, OLLU’s men and women’s head soccer coach, said. “Shane has been able to put all his attention into the needs of the various programs while continuing to grow the Athletic Department.”

Beyond just improving the athletic facilities and establishing new sports teams at OLLU, the Athletic Department is also planning for future additions.

“We are currently adding a Drumline to enhance campus events and represent us in local opportunities and exhibitions,” Hurly said. “Its success will help us gauge possible future interest and sustainability of a potentially larger band, and personally, I think it will play a significant part in fostering ‘spirit’ at events, something our dance and cheer teams have done very well also.”

Hurly is also looking into developing an E-Gaming program, either as a part of OLLU Athletics or a part of campus recreation.

“I want to see our department continue to grow, not only in teams but administratively. It is important that we improve our ability to service this population in a manner that improves the experiences of everyone and fosters greater retention and vibrancy across the campus.”

Photo curtesy of: Ollu Saints Athletics

