TAFE talks educator series

Presentation by OLLU Alumni to celebrate world teacher’s day

San Antonio- On Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU), alumni Dr. Flodanna A. Jackson gave a speech on how the OLLU Education Preparation program helped her become an educator and what her experience has been like as an educator.

“It is one of the best schools that offers education in the state,” said Dr. Jackson. “The education you receive here is worth your time, your money and your dedication.”

During Dr. Jackson’s speech, history major Desiree Carrillo asked her what believed is the most important thing a first year teacher should know.

Dr. Jackson believes the most important thing to know is that teachers have a voice, so they should use it.

“Pace yourself, find and keep your educational voice,” said Dr. Jackson.

Dr. Jackson encourages the future educators at OLLU to listen to their calling and be confident in their decision to be a teacher.

Photo credits: Camila Hernandez and Daniela Ponce

