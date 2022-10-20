Breaking News

TAFE talks educator series

Presentation by OLLU Alumni to celebrate world...

Could Riker’s Prison Reformation Reimagine Bexar County Jail?

Photo Courtesy to: New York Times The...

Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month through poetry

OLLU hosts a CantoMundo reading SAN ANTONIO-...

Prayer services for OLLU student athlete

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the...

Sorority life in San Antonio

Greek Showcase offers students the opportunity to...

Presentation by OLLU Alumni to celebrate world teacher’s day 

San Antonio- On Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU), alumni Dr. Flodanna A. Jackson gave a speech on how the OLLU Education Preparation program helped her become an educator and what her experience has been like as an educator.  

 “It is one of the best schools that offers education in the state,” said Dr. Jackson. “The education you receive here is worth your time, your money and your dedication.”  

During Dr. Jackson’s speech, history major Desiree Carrillo asked her what believed is the most important thing a first year teacher should know.  

Dr. Jackson believes the most important thing to know is that teachers have a voice, so they should use it.

“Pace yourself, find and keep your educational voice,” said Dr. Jackson. 

Dr. Jackson encourages the future educators at OLLU to listen to their calling and be confident in their decision to be a teacher.  

 

Photo credits: Camila Hernandez and Daniela Ponce


There is no ads to display, Please add some
On By camilahernandez22

Leave a Reply

Share Article:

Related Post

Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month through poetry

On

Prayer services for OLLU student athlete

On

Sorority life in San Antonio

On

Rushing back to campus

On
Default Placeholder

Reflecting on educational journey

On

A whole new meaning to Hispanic Heritage Month

On
%d bloggers like this: