OLLUCares provides services for suicide prevention year round

SAN ANTONIO – The OLLUCares program provides counseling and advising services to Our Lady of the Lake University students and faculty all year round.

Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15 to 29-year-olds, according to the Suicide Prevention Hotline Website. National Suicide Prevention Month is where advocates and community advisers unite to promote suicide prevention awareness.

“I believe awareness on suicide prevention is very important,” said Jacqueline Walter, director of the Center for Women in Church and Society and confidential adviser for the OLLUCares program at Our Lady of the Lake University. “Providing support and resources on campus to those who need it can prevent suicide.”

Research shows people who have thoughts of suicide feel relief when someone asks them how they are doing in a caring way. The study suggests that acknowledging and talking about suicide may reduce rather than increase suicidal thoughts.

The message for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for National Suicide Prevention Month is #BeThe1To, which helps spread the word about actions we can all take to prevent suicide.

Studies indicate that helping someone at risk can create a network of support and resources for individuals. Having that support can help them take positive action and reduce feelings of hopelessness.

Walter said that students seeking help but feel uncomfortable revealing their identity should call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255, where they can remain anonymous.

To find out more about click OLLUCares or call a confidential advisor for OLLUCares at 210-668-0016.

The National Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour free service that offers confidential support for people in distress and prevention and crisis resources. For more information, visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

