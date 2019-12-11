Gisselle Casarrubias

SAN ANTONIO-The library hosted its 3rd annual Sueltenfuss Carnival in hopes of introducing and welcoming the students to the library and to kick off a new school year.

On Wednesday September 18th, the OLLU and San Antonio community gathered for this event at the library lawn where they enjoyed free food and games.

Freshman Jessica Garcia who was there said,

“This event the library at the lawn, the carnival it was super cool. I got to meet my librarians, I learned a little bit more about the library itself and they also had good food, games, and music. I really enjoyed it and I got to also hang out with my friends outside of the library.”

For those students who couldn’t attend the event, library director Maria Cabaniss said she wants the students to know that the library’s doors are always open. They have a great team of librarians and library staff that are eager and ready to help them whether that’s an assignment or a research paper. She also mentions they have great study places available.

For library hours please check out the Our Lake of the Lake portal under Sueltenfuss Library.

