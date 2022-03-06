The river is greener on the other side

SAN ANTONIO- It is time for the citizens of San Antonio to mark their calendars and bring out their “green” to the San Antonio Riverwalk on March 19 for the St. Patrick’s Festival and River Parade.

Since 1969, the Visit San Antonio Riverwalk and the Harp and Shamrock Society of Texas have co-organized the event, each year being more extravagant than before. This year’s events include the dyeing of the San Antonio River, artisan shows, live entertainment and the Lucky Dog Parade.

The festival kicks off with the greening of the San Antonio River at 1 p.m. It replicates the famous River Shannon in Chicago, dyed green on St. Patrick’s Day every year.

The festival’s river parade follows from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. The parade consists of 12 Irish-themed floats filled with entertainment, like bagpipers, highlighting the country’s culture.

Throughout the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, an Artisan Show will be hosted in the Downtown River Walk near the chamber of Commerce and Shops at Rivercenter. There will be over 40 booths selling handmade items, including pottery, textiles, jewelry and paintings.

Attendees with pets can take their furry loved ones out dressed in their most dapper St. Patty’s Day attire to participate in the Lucky Dog Parade at 1 p.m.

The pet with the most impressive costume will be crowned the “Lucky Dog” on the Arneson stage. The Lucky Dog parade begins at 2 p.m. and will go through La Villita, down to the river level and towards the Arneson River Theater.

“This is my favorite event of the year. It has several free activities, which is nice as a college student,” Our Lady of the Lake University senior, Sofia Colorado said.

There is no admission cost for any of the activities. For more information regarding the St. Patrick’s Day weekend festivities, visit the San Antonio Riverwalk website.

