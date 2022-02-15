Daisy Cantwell

SAN ANTONIO– San Antonio native, Arlington R. Callies said the more that people understand Black History the closer that we will all be to getting along.

Black History month is not just for Black people. Black history is for everyone Arlington r. Callies

“If we could all come together and learn about each other’s culture we will be able to get along, be able to have a conversation. Which will allow us to get a better understanding of what it means when we say one nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all,” said Callies.

Arlington R. Callies the son of the late reverend Callies, who was known for his Civil Rights views and his organization of one of the largest Martin Luther King, Jr marches in the Nation. The MLK March lactated in San Antonio is considered, “the largest in the U.S. and draws up to an estimated 300,000 people annually”, according to most recent observation from local news, KASAT. The latest Arlington R. Callies is honored to carry on his father’s legacy and is proud to share his excitement and thoughts on Black History Month.

Who Is MLK?

Black History Month is in February. Locals living in San Antonio have been preparing and the celebrations have started, including the MLK March that was held last month. Black History Month is dedicated in remembrance and honor of important people and specific events in history that have influenced society and shaped our nation.

Arlington R. Callies

Arlington R. Callies said, “Black history month to me is a time to reflect. It’s a time to reflect back on a lot of the contributions and accomplishments that were made by African Americans. We also look at the struggles, the inventions, how they persevered, the courage, the heritage and those who lost their lives.”

Reverend Callies had a big impact on his son’s life. So much, in fact, that he has written a book that describes all of his father’s accomplishments and the role his father played in the African American community. Both of these men have been such powerful and positive influencers in their own community and hopefully in others across the nation.

If you were interested in reading more about the accomplishments of reverend Callies and black history click the link below to read Arlington R. Callies book titled, “The Man Behind the March.” http://www.manbehindthemarch.com

