Social Distant holiday events around San Antonio

By Laura Miguel

SAN ANTONIO-The holiday season is just around the corner, which means people in the San Antonio area can expect to see lights decorate the streets. Many events can be enjoyed from your vehicle to reduce the risk of COVID.

Most of these drive thru events allow people to get down for pictures and food while maintaining six feet of social distance.

The following locations offer a holiday light show and can be found in and around San Antonio.

Walkway of Lights

Location: Lakeside Pavilion Marble Falls, TX 78654

Students are invited to come out and celebrate the 30 years of tradition the Walkway of Lights has established in Marble Falls, Texas. Doors open to the public on November 20 to showcase the two million lights that will cover over 350 sculptures at Lakeside Park. There will also be concessions stands and ice skating open every night until January 2. Masks are required for all activities and there is no cost to attend, but visitors are welcome to leave a donation to help support the event and local nonprofits. For more information about hours of operation visit their website: marblefalls.org/events/2020/the-walkway-of-lights

Lights Alive

Location: 5931 Roft Rd, San Antonio, TX 78253

Lights Alive is a drive thru light show that stretches almost a mile long and presents innovative lighting technology to all who visit. After enjoying the light show, visitors are welcome to explore the Park & Play Wonderland where spectators can get down from their car and enjoy gourmet Christmas confections, create holiday crafts, take photos with Santa, and view the 50-foot animated Christmas tree. This location opens their doors to the public from November 20th to January 3rd. For more information about hours of operation visit their website: seelightsalive.com/

Christmas On The Ranch

Location: 103 Waring Welfare Rd, Boerne, TX 78006

This event encourages people to show up and celebrate the 7th annual Don Strange & Christmas Lights Spectacular. With over one mile of animated lights there are activities to keep almost anyone entertained. These activities include a drive-In movie, food and drinks, holiday shopping, and photos with Santa and Ms. Claus. The ranch assures all their guests that employees will practice social distancing. For more information about their hours of operation visit their website: christmas.donstrangeranch.com/

Elf Acres

Location: 1475 Grosenbacher Rd, San Antonio, TX 78245

Elf Acres is a one-mile drive-thru event of lights and animated displays with Christmas music. Their doors will be open from November 13 to December 30. At the end of the show, guests are welcomed to enjoy Santa’s Village, a walkable area with a synchronized light show on three mega trees. Their also will be photos with Santa, Christmas treats, and light up toys and gifts. For more information about hours of operation visit their website: elfacres.com/

Santa’s Ranch

Location: 9561 I-35 North New Braunfels, TX 78130

Visitors are welcomed to enjoy a drive-thru in the country roads of New Braunfels while admiring lights, and animated Christmas displays. There will be concession stands where people can enjoy a cup of hot cocoa or fresh kettle corn. Santa’s Ranch will be open to the public from Nov. 6 to Jan. 3. This location might stand out from it’s 50’ Christmas tree! For more information about hours of operation visit their website: santasranch.net/

