Beijing Winter Games

By Gabriel Cook

San Antonio- The 2022 Winter Olympics kicked off Friday, Feb. 4, and will continue until Sunday, Feb. 20 in China across three zones: Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou.

Map of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games

The international impact committee announced in mid-January that only selected spectators will be allowed to attend the games due to the pandemic. No fans from outside the country will be allowed to attend the events and tickets are not being offered to the general public.

“I’m from Brazil…,” said Vinicius Oliveira Brazilian native and Our Lady of the Lake University Alumni. “This might be the last Olympics of Shaun White, and because of the amazing athlete he is, I have decided to cheer for the United States.”

The United States (U.S.) is fourth on the medal table with nine gold medals, eight silver medals, and six bronze medals tallying together a total of 23 medals. Similar results are expected in Beijing.

For the United States of America (USA), athletes for the 2022 winter team include three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, a two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, and three-time reigning world champion in the men’s singles Nathan Chen.

These athletes are just a few of Team USA’s biggest stars competing in Beijing. Shaun White says farewell to the men’s halfpipe stating that this will be his last time competing in the event.

Shaun White crying after his final men’s halfpipe competition.

White’s ride in his fifth and final Winter Olympics, where he searched for his fourth gold medal, ended with him finishing in fourth place.

There are a total of 109 medal events across the following 15 sports for the 2022 Winter Olympics:

Additionally, the 2022 Winter Olympics will feature seven new events: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air (Freestyle Skiing), Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event. Viewers can also tune in to National Broadcasting Company (NBC), United States of America (USA), and Consumer News and Business Channel (CNBC) to watch the Games.

Streaming will also be available via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Share this:

Tweet

More

Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...

Related

There is no ads to display, Please add some