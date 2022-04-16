The life of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla continues to be celebrated more than 25 years after her death

SAN ANTONIO– March 31, 2022, marks 27 years since Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla was killed by her fan club president Yolanda Saldivar. Quintanilla continues to live on in the hearts of her fans as many continue to celebrate her legacy, which has lasted for almost three decades and shows no signs of going away.

A tragic accident ended the singer’s life on March 31, 1995, just days before her 24th birthday on April 16, but her birthday continues to be celebrated and honored 25 years later.​​ President George W Bush, who was the governor of Texas at the time, declared Selena Day, a state holiday in Texas, in celebration of Selena’s influence on Texas culture.

San Antonio celebrates Selena Day with several events. The dates for these events have not yet been released, but these are the typical events that San Antonio holds on Selena Day.

Selena Night at the Good Time Charlie’s Bar and Grill

Selena exhibit at the McNay Art Museum

Selena celebration at the Industry Nightclub

Selena tribute at the Brass Monkey Bar

San Antonio local Natalie Perez celebrated Selena day in 2021 by attending Selena Night at The Good Kind South town restaurant. “It was a great event that warmed my heart. All those in attendance loved Selena as much as I did as the event commemorated her life from birth to death,” Perez said.

If one cannot attend a Selena Day event, they can still remember her by watching the “Selena” movie starring Jennifer Lopez on Amazon Prime.

Those who want to remember Selena can listen to her Spotify playlists featuring a variety of her songs.

Photo Credit: https://www.visitsanantonio.com/selena/

